FOXBORO — The Foxboro High’s girls lacrosse team received a four-goal day from Val Beigel in the Warriors’ 11-8 win over Natick High Wednesday.
Beigel’s four goals paced the team, but Paige Curran led in total points. Curran had four assists and three goals while Cate Noone and Grace Riley each had one goal. Mya Waryas had an assist.
In net Audrey Campbell had nine saves.
Foxboro (11-5, 8-2) plays on Monday, hosting Milford.
Bridgewater-Raynham 12, Attleboro 2
BRIDGEWATER — The Attleboro High girls lacrosse team trailed 8-2 at halftime and was unable to make up any ground in its loss.
“They were very aggressive and gave our defense a run for their money,” Attleboro head coach Chrissy Quinn said.
Olivia Calderone had all three goals for the Bombardiers.
Attleboro (2-12, 2-8) plays on Friday, hosting Oliver Ames.
Dedham 10, Norton 7
DEDHAM — Emma Cochrane scored four times and KK Hebert, Rachel Calhoun and Ella McPartland each scored once in the Lancers’ loss.
The Lancers led 5-4 at the half, but could not hold on in the second half.
Ella McGuiness had 12 saves.
Norton (7-10) returns on Tuesday, visiting Old Colony Regional.