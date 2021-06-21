ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls’ lacrosse team was certainly staring at adversity through the first half of its MIAA Division 1 East Sectional game Monday against No. 6 seed Lexington.
The Shamrocks faced an early 4-0 deficit and trailed 7-4 at halftime.
Bishop Feehan and goalie Riley Brennan (six saves) kept Lexington off of the scoreboard through the entire second half in prevailing 13-7 in their quarterfinal round match.
No. 3 seed Bishop Feehan (13-2) will host Concord-Carlisle Wednesday in a semifinal match.
Ally Rudolph scored two goals in each half for Bishop Feehan, while Livi Brennan and Betsy Norko each had two goals.
Concord-Carlisle 21, King Philip 4
WRENTHAM — No. 7 seed Concord-Carlisle led its Division 1 East quarterfinal game 11-1 by halftime. No. 2 seed King Philip (12-3) received three goals from Lily Brown, while Haley Izydorcyk had one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.