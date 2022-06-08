READING — The No. 17 Bishop Feehan High girls lacrosse team closed the book on the season Wednesday night, falling to No. 16 Reading High 11-8 in the first round of the MIAA Division 1 girls lacrosse state tournament.
The Shamrocks trailed 5-2 at the half, but tied the game 8-8 in the second half, then was unable to ever take the lead.
“Reading’s goalie was really good and kept our attack off the board,” Feehan head coach Mike Vitelli said.
Betsy Norko led the team with four goals. Syd Smith scored twice and Livi Brennan and Maddy Fitzgerald each scored once.
The Shamrocks end the season at 15-3.
King Philip 11, Needham 9
NEEDHAM — The 19th-seeded Warriors upset No. 14 Needham, in the first round of Division 1 play.
King Philip had a five point day from Lily Brown, who scored four times and assisted once. The tandem of Julia Marsden and Makenzie McDevitt each scored three times. Morgan Cunningham had one goal.
In net, Emily Campbell stood tall for six saves to earn the win. The win moves KP on to the Round of 16, where it will face the winner of Thursday’s match betwen Lincoln-Sudbury and Westford Academy.
Foxboro 21, Bishop Stang 4
FOXBORO — Sixth-seeded Foxboro blew out No. 27 in the first round of Division 3 action.
Mya Waryas had seven goals and one assist for No. 6 Foxboro, but Paige Curran led the team in points. Curran assisted seven goals while scoring four times.
Val Beigel scored five times while Cate Noone had three goals. Noone also assisted two scores. Mary Collins had one goal and an assist and Kaelin Connors had one goal.
In net Audrey Campbell had seven saves. Foxboro moves on in Division 3 to play No. 11 Hanover, with date and time for the match to be determined.
Austin Prep 15, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
READING — Tenth-seeded Austin Prep blanked No. 26 Dighton-Rehoboth in the first round of Division 3 action, ending the season for the Falcons at 9-8.