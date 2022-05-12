ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls lacrosse team was flying high with a 12-1 record heading into its game against No. 2-ranked Notre Dame Academy of Hingham on Thursday.
The Shamrocks, however, received a cold dose of reality when they fell behind early and never recovered in a 12-2 non-league thrashing by the Cougars at home.
The Shamrocks found themselves down, 7-1, at halftime and couldn’t get things going in the second half either against the powerful Cougars.
“We won first draws and just couldn’t capitalize on attack,” Bishop Feehan coach Mike Vitelli said. “We had too many sloppy turnovers. We need to be better if we are going to compete against top teams.
“Our defense was fantastic, but the turnovers on attack eventually caught up to our tired ‘D.’ “
Freshman Kendall Herrick and Livi Brennan scored Bishop Feehan’s two goals.
The Shamrocks (12-2) will host Arlington Catholic in a CCL Cup match Monday at 3:30 p.m.