ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls lacrosse team suffered its first loss of the season Thursday, falling 15-4 to Franklin High in a Hockomock League match.
“Took one on the chin today,” Bishop Feehan coach Mike Vitelli said. “Franklin controlled most of the draws and capitalized on almost every possession. Wen we were able to get the draw we had some great offensive sets.”
Betsy Noroko had four goals for Feehan (10-1), which trailed 11-2 at halftime. Keira Cronin made 11 saves in goal.
Bishop Feehan hosts Archbishop Williams on Monday.
Hopkinton 19, Norton 10
NORTON — The Lancers dropped their Tri-Valley League match despite seven goals from Emma Cochrane.
Bell D’Arpino had three goals while Ella McGuinnesse had seven saves for Norton, which trailed at the break 13-6. Norton (4-6) hosts Attleboro Tuesday.
Abington 8, Tri-County 4
ABINGTON --Tri-County had a pair of goals each from Noelle Kennedy and Benna Kelly in its loss as Abington led 5-0 at the half.
Sophias Rodrigues made 10 saves in the loss. Tri-County will host Hull Tuesday.