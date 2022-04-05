ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls lacrosse team outscored Mansfield High 13-1 over the final 47 minutes of play to rally for a 13-3 season-opening win Tuesday afternoon.
The Shamrocks fell behind early in the first quarter at 2-0 before running off with the win. At halftime the score was 6-2 in favor of Feehan.
“We definitely started a little slow. I called a timeout after the second goal,” Bishop Feehan head coach Mike Vitelli said. “Just was trying to refocus everybody, and the good thing is we went out and outscored them 13-1 (after the timeout).”
Betsy Norko had five goals and three assists, the leader in points in the game. Livi Brennan and Maddy Fitzgerald each had two goals while Kendall Herrick had two goals and one assist for the Shamrocks.
Keira Cronin had nine saves in goal for the win.
Vitelli said his former player at King Philip, Mansfield head coach Kiley Mary, had the Hornets working hard to penetrate a strong Shamrock defensive end.
“They tried to keep the ball moving in a motion offense tying to confuse us a little bit with multiple cutters,” Vitelli said. “Fortunately, the strength of our team right now is our back end with our defenders and goalie.”
The Shamrocks host Cardinal Spellman on Wednesday.