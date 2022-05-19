ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls lacrosse team clinched the Catholic Central League Cup on Thursday, winning at home over Austin Prep 16-3 in the rain.
The win, while clinching the league title, now turns the Shamrocks toward the final two games of the regular season as they make their final adjustments for a state title push.
“Today we put it together,” Bishop Feehan coach Mike Vitelli said. “”If we can play the way we did today against a really good team the rest of the tournament, we’ll be tough out. We can always clean stuff up. We can play better, I can coach better, we can work harder in practice.
“I thought the kids did a great job (Thursday). By far our most complete game of the season and hopefully it’s not the last.”
The Shamrocks opened the contest with nine unanswered goals, getting scores from Maddy Fitzgerald (21:46), Betsy Norko (20:45; 7:53; 3:34), Maddy Fitzgerald (18;39), Sydney Smith (16:41; 11:33) Livi Brennan (16:03) and Alice Taylor (5:33). The abundance of “secondary” scoring from the Shamrocks was a welcome sight as Austin Prep did all it could do limit Norko, the team’s leading scorer, from creating any opportunities.
“Secondary scoring, we had a lot of that today,” Vitelli said. “Maddy Fitzgerald, Sydney Smith, Alice Taylor. It wasn’t just the big two or the big three up top. We’ll be a tough out in the tournament if we can get that secondary scoring. Maddy and Syd especially really stepped up. I’ve challenged them a lot in practice.”
Austin Prep snapped the scoring run, getting a goal from Madison Vittrands at 1:37 left in the first half. Smith added another just before the halftime horn, scoring with six seconds left on the clock off a rush created by a Sam Buonaccorsi turnover.
The defense, playing strong all day, was physical and strong in the back end protecting goaltender Keira Cronin as the offense went to work in providing a lead.
“The back end, we say it all the time, that’s the bread and butter of our program right now,” Vitelli said. “Those four back there, they take so much pride in their defense and they are tough and they are physical. They’re probably disappointed they gave up three (goals). They take it personally when goal scorers and played with their feet today. I thought we did a great job.”
Bishop Feehan got back on the board at 18:09 in the second half, getting a score from Norko to make it a 12-1 game. The score for Norko was her 100th career goal, and instread of trying to feed her the ball repeatedly, the offense allowed the moment to come organically in a system that’s been working on spreading the wealth more.
“She’d be the first to tell you she’d rather finish her career with 99 (goals) and someone else scores and we get the win. She’s not a selfish player like that at all,” Vitelli said. “One of the things we’ve been working on in our offense is a lot of touches from a lot of different players, and today Betsy had to work less hard to get open. ... I knew (Austin Prep) would try to keep her down and that they wouldn’t be able to.”
Brooke Brennan of Austin Prep answered back with a goal at 15:46, but three straight from Feehan sunk any thoughts of the Cougars surmounting a comeback attempt. Fitzgerald (13:35), Taylor (11:06) and Norko (2:49) ran off goals that were eventually answered in the dwindling moments of the game by Austin Prep, but by then the CCL Cup trophy was already firmly in the grasp of Bishop Feehan.
The Shamrocks had eight points from Betsy Norko (five goals, three assists), four goals from Smith and Fitzgerald each, and two goals from Taylor. Kristy Norko tallied three assists and Livi Brennan and Smith each had two assists.
“I saw a lot of growth in our younger players today, which was fun,” Vitelli said. “Really excited and proud of the kids.”
Bishop Feehan (15-2) next plays May 30, at Bridgewater-Ranyham.