ATTLEBORO — Mansfield High girls’ lacrosse coach Brittany Sherry and King Philip High girls’ lacrosse coach Kourtnie Wilder had forewarned Bishop Feehan High coach Mike Vitelli about powerful Concord-Carlisle Regional High.
The Catholic Central League runner-up Shamrocks were no match for the Patriots Wednesday in the semifinal round of the MIAA Division 1 East Sectional at McGrath Stadium, falling 13-3 as the seventh-seeded Dual County League champion Patriots (11-3-1) notched their 10th straight victory.
Concord-Carlisle had scored 20 goals against Mansfield and 21 goals against King Philip to advance to the semifinal round, while also scoring 20 goals against Newton South in its regular season finale.
The No. 3 seed Shamrocks (13-3). “did not show up,” Bishop Feehan coach Mike Vitelli said of the normally stringent defense being exposed. “We had way too many turnovers and missed free position shots.”
The Shamrocks faced an 8-1 deficit at halftime. Katie Faust scored twice for Bishop Feehan, while Charlotte Wymes had one goal. Riley Brennan totaled six saves in goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.