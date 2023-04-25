STOUGHTON — The Attleboro High girls lacrosse team rolled to a 9-3 halftime lead in dominating Stoughton High 18-4 on Tuesday.
Leading Attleboro in scoring was Isabella Cavallini with five goals while Addison Papagolos, Jordan Mooney and Amelia Collins each scored three goals. Molly Moore and Megan Ferreira also scored as Attleboro put 32 shots on goal.
Collins had four assists, Ella Stromfors had four ground balls and Papagolos had five draw controls to lead the Bombardiers.
Peyton McAuliffe made nine saves in net for Attleboro (4-3), which plays Canton on Thursday.
Foxboro 16, Milford 3
MILFORD — Foxboro’s Paige Curran and Val Beigel outscored Milford by themselves, collecting four goals apiece. Curran matched Cate Noone’s team-high in assists with three. Noone also had two goals.
Mary Collins added three goals and Grace Riley had two goals. Both Addie Riley and Kaelin Connors scored once. Mya Waryas also scored once and had two assists. Collins, Beigel and Riley all added assists.
Audrey Campbell had four saves for Foxboro. The Warriors (8-1) return on Thursday to host Stoughton.
Franklin 19, North Attleboro 3
FRANKLIN — North Attleboro had two goals from Ava McKeon in its loss to Franklin. Lauren Inglese also scored for North.
The Rocketeers (1-6) host Oliver Ames on Thursday.
King Philip 17, Mansfield 7
MANSFIELD — Makenzie McDevitt had eight points in the Warriors’ win.
Alyssa Legere added five points and Abby MacDonald had four points for the Warriors. McDevitt crossed 100 career draw controls in the win, tallying 10 in the game.
King Philip (5-3) hosts Franklin on Wednesday. Mansfield (4-4) plays at Milford on Thursday.