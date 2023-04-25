STOUGHTON — The Attleboro High girls lacrosse team rolled to a 9-3 halftime lead in dominating Stoughton High 18-4 on Tuesday.

Leading Attleboro in scoring was Isabella Cavallini with five goals while Addison Papagolos, Jordan Mooney and Amelia Collins each scored three goals. Molly Moore and Megan Ferreira also scored as Attleboro put 32 shots on goal.