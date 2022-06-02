DIGHTON — Karina Bosco scored seven goals for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls lacrosse team in its 17-5 win over East Bridgewater Thursday.
The seven goals by Bosco makes her the all-time leading scorer at Dighton-Rehoboth. In her career she has 91 goals with nine assists, putting her at 100 all-time.
The Falcons also had three goals from Cassie Lunghi. Kylie Palmer scored twice and had one assist, while Lily Nees and Olivia Thibert each scored twice without an assist. Olivia Gabriel scored once.
In net Sophie Darling made eight saves.