DIGHTON — It was a dominant effort from the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls lacrosse team and Karina Bosco on Tuesday as the unbeaten Falcons rolled 16-4 over Bourne High.
D-R (4-0) held a 9-2 halftime lead and continued to pour it on in the second half as Bosco finished with nine goals and one assist. Cassie Lunghi had three goals and three assists.
Strong pressure in man-to-man defense limited Bourne’s chances in retaining the ball on attack.
“The whole defense was really rock-solid,” D-R coach Kara Bosco said. “Bourne won pretty much all of their draw controls but as it got out into out into our defensive end our defenders were able to recover the ball and feed it back to midfield.”
Ava Escobar had four saves in goal.
“The defense stopped it before it got to her,” Bosco said.
Dighton-Rehoboth takes on Fairhaven Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Norton 16, Old Colony RVT 5
NORTON — The Lancers held an 11-2 lead at the half, and finished with a five-goal day from Emma Cochrane to cruise to the win.
KK Hebert and Ella McPartland both had three goals while Alex Bland scored a goal, playing “awesome on both offense and defense” per head coach Pam Sheerin.
Norton (3-1) returns to action next Wednesday, hosting Medway.