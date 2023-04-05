BRAINTREE — The Bishop Feehan High girls lacrosse team took a 14-6 win over Archbishop Williams High on Wednesday in the Shamrocks’ season opener.
Sydney Smith reached the 100 career-point mark in the win with a goal and an assists.
Leading 5-4 at halftime, Feehan made adjustments on both sides of the ball to pull away.
“First game, so we were sloppy,” Feehan head coach Mike Vitelli said. “We made some adjustments at half and took control.”
Sam Bonaccorsi dominated at all three levels of the field, Vitelli said, finishing with three goals, four assists and nine draw controls.
Keira Cronan, made 15 saves in goal for Bishop Feehan, which plays on Saturday, hosting Bridgewater-Raynham.
BOURNE — The Falcons pulled out a high-scoring win with just over a minute to go on a goal by Lily Nees with 1:06 left in regulation.
Nees was dominant at midfield, scoring five times with two assists. Karina Bosco also had a strong showing, scoring seven times.
On the defensive end, Fiona Todd and Lauren Macrotrigiano played well with tight marking and ball controls.
In net, Sophie Darling and Ava Escobar shared duties to for D-R.
The Falcons (1-0) play on Saturday at Taunton.