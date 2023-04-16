ATTLEBORO -- Sam Buonaccorsi and Syd Smith finished with eight points each a the Bishop Feehan High girls lacrosse team corralled Bishop Fenwick High 15-3 on Saturday.
Up 8-2 at halftime, the Shamrocks held the lead the rest of the way.
Kendall Herrick had seven points for Feehan, which was strong at midfield, with Charlotte Wymes collecting nine groundballs in the win.
In goal for Feehan was Keira Cronin with 13 saves. The Shamrocks (4-1) play Tuesday at Franklin.