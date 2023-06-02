ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls lacrosse team came out gunning in its 17-5 win over No. 37 seed New Bedford High on Friday, advancing out of the preliminary round of the MIAA Division 1 state tournament
The No. 28 Shamrocks led 12-2 at halftime and had great transition and draw controls, winning 17 of 22 draws.
Leading Bishop Feehan’s attack was Sam Buonaccorsi with five goals and three assists in just one half of action. Kendall Herrick had three goals and four assists, and Maddie Fitzgerald had three goals and two assists.
The Shamrocks advance to play No. 5 Reading Memorial on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Foxboro 1, Pope Francis 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors advanced to the quarterfinals in Division 3 by default, winning by a forfeit score of 1-0.
Weather and rescheduling was a factor in No. 29 Pope Francis’ withdrawal from the tournament. The No. 4 Warriors move on to play the winner of No. 13 Bromfield School and No. 20 North Middlesex Regional, who play on Monday.
Norwell 15, Norton 0
NORWELL — The No. 27 seed Lancers were outmatched by the Clippers in their MIAA Division 3 first-round tourney blowout.
Norwell rolled to a 12-0 lead by halftime as Norton’s season ends with a record of 7-14.