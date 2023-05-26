SCITUATE — Senior captain Sam Buonaccorsi’s overtime goal capped a late comeback by the Bishop Feehan High girls lacrosse team in a 9-8 win over Scituate High on Friday.
Trailing 8-5 with eight minutes left in regulation, Bishop Feehan rallied with a man down as Sydney Smith scored two goals and one assist.
Sophomore Chloe Bryda made 10 saves in net for the Shamrocks. Allie Buonnacorsi netted two goals and dished out one assist.
The Shamrocks finished the regular season at 12-6 and await their postseason seeding
Dover-Sherborn 10, King Philip 9
DOVER — Junior attacker Nikki McDonald scored four goals, but it was not enough as the Warriors dropped their regular season finale.
Senior goalkeeper Emily Campbell made nine saves in net for KP.
Attackers Sarah Brown and Emily Heslin each scored two goals and junior Alyssa Legere scored a goal.
The Warriors (12-6) finished second in the Kelley-Rex Division as they prepare for the MIAA tourney.
Dighton-Rehoboth 16, Seekonk 9
DIGHTON — The Falcons were led by Karina Bosco’s seven-goal day.
Bosco added an assist, four draws and three groundballs while Olivia Gabriel scored three times with two assists and Gia Papa had two goals and two assists. Like Nees had three assists, and scored once.
D-R (11-7) await a postseason spot in the MIAA Division 3 tournament as the No. 21 team in the division.