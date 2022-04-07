EASTON — Isabella Cavallini scored her first varsity goal, but the Attleboro High girls lacrosse team was no match for Oliver Ames High in the Bombardiers’ 13-3 Hockomock League loss on Thursday.
“Our defense played really well again, but (Oliver Ames) was just finding all the holes.” AHS head coach Chrissy Quinn said.
Molly Moore and Kelsey Sherry also scored for Attleboro (0-2), which hosts Midford on Monday.
Foxboro 20, Sharon 2
FOXBORO — The Warriors had 10 different goal scorers to romp past the Eagles in Hockomock League action.
Leading the way on offense was Paige Curran, who scored five goals with two assists. Mya Waryas scored four more goals, and had three assists.
Kate Collins, Cate Noone and Val Beigel added two goals each, with Collins also adding an assist.
Grace Riley and Meg Burke each had one goal and one assist. Kaelin Connors, Jenny Gallagher and Hannah Burke each had a goal.
Next up for Foxboro (3-0) is Hingham on Monday.
Mansfield 16, Taunton 2
TAUNTON — Five goals from Lola Varricchione and four goals from Ava Adams helped the Hornets roll in a strong defensive showing over Taunton.
Brooke Butler and Camrynne Shanteler added three and two goals, respectively. Carys Colby and Anna Goulet also scored.
Cabrielle Geminiani, Butlert and Colby each had one assist. Adams had two assists. In goal, Caitlyn Zajac made five saves.
Mansfield (1-1) is off until next Thursday when it hosts Attleboro.
Dover-Sherborn 17, Norton 1
DOVER — Emma Cochrane’s goal was the lone score for the Lancers.
Ella McGuinness made 10 saves as the Lancers fell to 1-1. Norton is back in action Tuesday, taking Old Colony Voke at 3:45 p.m. at home.
King Philip 14, Hopkinton 5
WRENTHAM — Julia Marsden’s seven goals helped lift King Philip to non-league win.
The Warriors led 6-2 at halftime as Marsden had four goals off of four assists from Sarah Brown. Makenzie McDevitt added a goal before halftime with an assist from Morgan Cunningham and Brown scored unassisted.
McDevitt added two goals of her own in the second half while Nicole McDonald scored twice. Marsden added three more scores in the second half.
KP (2-0) hosts Taunton on Monday.
Canton 11, North Attleboro 7
NORTH ATTLEBORO — North Attleboro fell to 0-2 on the season.
Next time out for the Rocketeers will be on Monday, hosting Franklin for its first home game of the season. Opening faceoff will come at 5:15 p.m.