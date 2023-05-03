NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls lacrosse team defeated North Attleboro High 19-10 on Wednesday to improve to 6-4.
The Bombardiers held an 8-4 advantage at the half and pulled away over the final 25 minutes. Leading AHS was Isabella Cavallini with five goals, two assists, two ground balls and nine draw controls, and Addison Papagolos with four goals, an assist, six ground balls and six draw controls.
Amelia Collins and Molly Moore each scored four goals for the Bombardiers while Moore added three assists. Makenah Stokes had a goal and an assist. once. Peyton McAuliffe stopped 11 shots for Attleboro.
North Attleboro was led by Ava McKeon’s five goals and two draw controls. Caroline Folan scored twice, led in groundballs with dour and had the high in draw controls with five. Lauren Inglese also scored twice for the Rocketeers.
Attleboro hosts King Philip on Monday. North Attleboro (2-9) hosts Sharon on Friday.
Foxboro 17, Canton 8
CANTON — Val Beigel scored her 100th career goal as the Warriors improved to 11-1.
Beigel finished with four goals and an assist while Paige Curran led the Warriors with six goals and three assists. Mya Waryas added five goals and four assists. Addie Riley, Cate Noone and Mary Collins also scored and Noone had three assists.
Foxboro hosts Hingham on Friday.
Franklin 18, Mansfield 3
FRANKLIN — Ava Adams, Lola Varricchione and Brooke Butler each scored in Mansfield’s loss.
Butler added an assist while Caitlyn Zajac made five saves for Mansfield (4-7), which next hosts Oliver Ames on Monday.
King Philip 20, Taunton 1
TAUNTON — King Philip had 18 different players score in its rout of Taunton.
Makenzie McDevitt scored one goal with two assists, scoring her 100th career point in the process. Maggie Sweeney, Ashleigh Whitbread, Sierra King, Isabelle Taylor, Katie McGann, Mara Boldy, Halle LeBlanc and Faith Garvey scored their first varsity goals.
King Philip (6-4) visits Attleboro on Monday.
Bishop Feehan 16, Cardinal Spellman 6
BROCKTON — Eight Shamrocks scored in their Catholic Central League win, led by Sam Buonaccorsi’s three goals and five assists.
Syd Smith, Emma Van Allen, Kendall Herrick, Emily Dunn, Charlotte Wymes and Allie Buonaccorsi each had two goals for Feehan (7-3). Herrick added two assists while Allie Buonaccorsi and Emma Van Allen each had one assist.
Hopkinton 22, Attleboro 11
HOPKINTON — The Lancers fell behind 13-6 by halftime to fall.
Emma Cochrane had seven goals and three assists for Norton. Ella McPartland assisted three goals and scored twice, while Ellie Lyons had two goals and one assist. Alex Bland and Katie Buckley had one assist each.
Claire Griffith made six saves for Norton.
The Lancers (4-7) host Medfield on Thursday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 10, Bourne 9
DIGHTON -- Karina Bosco's game-winning goal with 12:08 left in the game served as the difference maker for the Falcons in a win over Bourne.
Bosco finished the game with five goals and five draws. Lily Nees added three goals and an assist in the win and Mara Levesque scored twice while assisting once.
In net for D-R was Ava Escobar with 11 saves. Dighton-Rehoboth (6-2) visits Bridgewater-Raynham on Friday.