NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls lacrosse team defeated North Attleboro High 19-10 on Wednesday to improve to 6-4.

The Bombardiers held an 8-4 advantage at the half and pulled away over the final 25 minutes. Leading AHS was Isabella Cavallini with five goals, two assists, two ground balls and nine draw controls, and Addison Papagolos with four goals, an assist, six ground balls and six draw controls.