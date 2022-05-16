CANTON — The Attleboro High girls lacrosse team fell to Canton High on Monday, losing on the road in a 14-4 final.
The Bombardiers had two goals from Isabella Cavallini and one each from Addison Papagalos and Olivia Calderone. At the half, Attleboro trailed 9-1 and was unable to rally.
Attleboro (2-11, 2-8) visits Bridgewater-Raynham on Wednesday.
Franklin 18, Foxboro 3
FRANKLIN — Foxboro had two of its three goals from Cate Noone and one from Paige Curran. Mary Collins assisted on a score while Audrey Campbell made two saves in goal.
Foxboro (10-5, 7-2) hosts Natick on Friday.
King Philip 18, Milford 7
MILFORD — King Philip’s Julia Marsden scored four goals in the Warriors’ win, crossing the 100 goal marker in her high school career.
Morgan Cunningham and Makenzie McDevitt each had five points as well in the win.
King Philip (12-8, 9-1) plays on Friday at Walpole.
Mansfield 9, North Attleboro 8
NORTH ATTLEBORO — North had two goals each from Morgan Eaton and Ava McKeon. Taylor McMath, Lauren Peckham, Lily Ramm and Ellie Reagan each had one goal.
Mansfield (5-5, 5-4) plays Monday, visiting Sharon. North Attleboro (6-6, 3-5) hosts Dartmouth Tuesday.
Seekonk 13, Dighton-Rehoboth 12
SEEKONK — D-R was led by Kylie Palmer, who scored four times, Karina Bosco and Like Nees each had three goals and one assist. Olivia Gabriel and Cassie Lunghi each scored once.
Apponequet visits Seekonk (5-6) on Wednesday. Dighton-Rehoboth (7-6) plays on Friday, hosting Old Rochester Regional.
Medway 9, Norton 6
NORTON — Norton was led by Emma Cochrane’s three goals. KK Hebert and Ellie Lyons each scored once. At the half, Norton led 5-4, but was unable to hold the lead through the second half.
Norton (6-9) hosts Bellingham on Tuesday.
Bishop Feehan 18, Arlington Catholic 2
ARLINGTON — Bishop Feehan led 11-1 at half and didn’t let up in its first-round win at the CCL Cup.
Betsy Norko led all scorers with four goals. Kristy Norko had three scores while Charlotte Wymes and Laura Carey each had two.
Feehan (13-2) is at Bridgewater-Raynham Monday.