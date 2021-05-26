ATTLEBORO — Senior Lauren Clark and sophomore Ava Adams each scored four goals as the Mansfield High girls’ lacrosse team posted a 16-7 victory over Attleboro High Wednesday at Tozier-Cassidy Field in a Hockomock League match.
Grace Danehy aded three goals for the Hornets (5-3), while goalie Caitlyn Zajac denied the Bombardiers with 17 saves in goal.
Hannah Webster and Bella Salviati each scored twice for the Bombardiers (2-7), who faced a 9-4 halftime deficit.
Jordan Mooney, Bekah Boudreau and Addy Papagolos each had a single goal for AHS. The teams meet again Friday in Mansfield.
Bishop Feehan 18, Austin Prep 4
READING — Senior Katie Faust scored six goals and dished out two assists as the Shamrocks stunned top-20 ranked Austin Prep in their Catholic Central League match. Bishop Feehan (7-1) stormed out to a 10-1 lead by halftime, while goalie Riley Brennan (five saves) was hardly tested.
Kristy Norko added four goals for the Shamrocks. Ally Rudolph scored three goals. Betsy Norko and Sydney Smith each had two goals.
King Philip 19, Milford 5
MILFORD — Alyssa Legere, Ally Patterson, Lily McNulty, Nikki McDonald and Ali Donovan each scored key single goals as the Warriors relied on balanced scoring for the Hockomock League win. KP (7-2) hosts Milford Friday.
Fairhaven 13, Dighton-Rehoboth 4
FAIRHAVEN — The Falcons scored pairs of goals in each half of the South Coast Conference match, but never could recover from an 11-2 halftime deficit. Cassie Lunghi, Oliva Gabriel, Lily Nees and Katie Kimmell scored goals for D-R (0-3).
