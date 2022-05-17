NORTON — Norton rolled past Bellingham, getting eight goals from Emma Cochrane in the 17-5 win Tuesday.
Belle D’Arpino had six goals while Ellie Lyons, Emma Toole and Jordan Robins each scored once. The Lancers led 12-3 at halftime and maintained the lead the rest of the way.
Norton (7-9) will play at Dedham on Wednesday.
Dartmouth 12, North Attleboro 2
Host North Attleboro’s two goals in its non-league loss to Darmouth came from Lauren Peckham and Ava McKeon.
North Attleboro (6-8, 3-7) plays on Thursday, hosting Canton.