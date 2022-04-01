NORTON — Norton High’s Emma Cochrane collected six points as the Lancers’ girls lacrosse team took a 10-2 season-opening win over Dedham High Friday.
Eight grader Ella Steele, Kaylin Hebert, Ella McPartland and Bella Darpino also had a points in the win while Ella McGuiness made eight saves in goal.
Lancers head coach Pam Sherrin brings back many of her playmakers from last season, which she hopes can translate to a strong season.
“I have a good, strong core going into the season,” Sherrin said. “We have 17 players, but we have a good, strong core. I knew some who were playing today I wasn’t going to have an issue with. We have two strong defenders and a center back. The core is really good and we should have a good season.”
The Lancers look to battle among the top of the Tri-Valley League teams as they strive for their first postseason berth under Sherrin.
“I’m hoping that we can make the playoffs this year,” Sherrin said. “We always have a tough time with Westwood so I’m hoping we can give them a battle. I’m hoping this is a team that can get to the playoffs for the first time. That’s what we’re hoping for.”
Next up for Norton is a road test against Bellingham on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.