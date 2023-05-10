BRIDGEWATER — The Attleboro High girls lacrosse team beat Bridgewater-Raynham 15-14 on Wednesday, getting the game-winning goal from Amelia Collins as time expired in overtime.
Tied 6-6 at halftime, B-R went ahead 10-7 before Attelboro ran off five straight goals with the score deadlocked at 14-all at the end of regulation.
The Bombardiers lost the opening draw in overtime, but a save from Peyton McAuliffe with 1:30 remaining in the three-minute period kept Attleboro in the game. Leading the rush the other way, Jordan Mooney’s clear set up the game-winning possession.
“The girls played with real grit, kept grinding to get the ground balls today. Great team win,” Attleboro head coach Shane Collins said.
Collins, Molly Moore and Isabella Cavallini each scored four time sin the win. Moore finished with four assists as well. McAuliffe made 19 saves in goal.
Attleboro (7-5) visits Milford on Monday.
Westwood 15, Norton 4
NORTON — Norton fell behind 10-2 by halftime and could not rally in the second half.
Emma Cochrane’s three goals led the Lancers while Ella McPartland had two assists and Ellie Lyons scored once. In goal, Ella McGuinness had two saves.
Norton (4-10) visits Bellingham on Friday.
Bishop Feehan 18, St. Mary’s (Lynn) 4
LYNN — The Shamrocks had hat tricks from Marisa Pereira, Allie Buonaccorsi and Sam Buonaccorsi.
Bishop Feehan led 12-2 at half and never let up. Adding two goals in the win was Maddie Fitzgerald and Syd Smith. Keira Cronin made 10 saves in net for Feehan (8-4), which hosts Mansfield on Friday.
Fairhaven 11, Dighton-Rehoboth 7
FAIRHAVEN — The Falcons trailed 5-4 at halftime and watched Fairhaven pull away in the second half.
Leading D-R were Lily Nees and Karina Bosco with three goals each. Nees added an assist and five draws. In net for D-R was Ava Escobar with 10 saves.
D-R (6-5) hosts Greater New Bedford on Thursday.