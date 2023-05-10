BRIDGEWATER — The Attleboro High girls lacrosse team beat Bridgewater-Raynham 15-14 on Wednesday, getting the game-winning goal from Amelia Collins as time expired in overtime.

Tied 6-6 at halftime, B-R went ahead 10-7 before Attelboro ran off five straight goals with the score deadlocked at 14-all at the end of regulation.