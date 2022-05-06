NORTH ATTLEBORO — A seven-point day from Morgan Cunningham boosted the King Philip Regional High girls lacrosse team to a 19-5 win over North Attleboro High Friday in a Hockomock League clash.
Cunningham had six assists and a goal for the Warriors. Julia Marsden had four goals and Lily Brown added three assists and two goals.
North was led in scoring by Taylor McMath, who tallied four goals in the loss. Morgan Eaton scored the Rocketeers’ other goal.
KP keepers Emily Campbell and Haley Bright combined for six saves.
King Philip (10-2, 8-0) returns on Monday, visiting Franklin while North Attleboro (4-5, 3-4) hosts Oliver Ames.
Foxboro 11, Hopkinton 8
HOPKINTON — Foxboro was led by three goals apiece from Mya Waryas and Paige Curran.
Waryas, Val Biegel and Mary Collins had two assists apiece with Beigel scoring twice and Collins once. Grace Riley and Kate Collins both netted a goal.
Audrey Campbell made seven saves for Foxboro (9-3, 7-1), which hosts Canton Monday.
Bourne 13, Dighton-Rehoboth 7
BOURNE — Karina Bosco and Kylie Palmer had two goals apiece for the Falcons and Olivia Gabriel, Olivia Thibert and Gianna Cifala tallied solo goals.
Dighton-Rehoboth (6-2) plays Saturday at Apponequet at 2 p.m.