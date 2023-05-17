ATTLEBORO — The Foxboro High girls lacrosse team was simply too quick on the draw for Bishop Feehan High on Wednesday
“I think this game came down to possessions off the draw,” Bishop Feehan head coach Michael Vitelli said following the Shamrocks’ 16-9 loss to the Warriors. “When we got draws, five of our first ended in goals. We have to find a way to win more draws and have more offensive possessions. It’s hard to play defense all day, especially against a team that has dynamic players like Cate Noone and Mya Waryas and Paige Curran.”
Foxboro head coach Kathleen McCullough agreed with the draws being the difference, citing Noone’s prowess in winning on draws as key to helping generate the offense.
“Cate Noone was outstanding on the draw,” McCullough said. “She was able to get a lot to herself and was able to place it in a spot where we could take advantage. She’s been doing great on that. I think that was the difference for us.
Curran led the Warriors’ scoring with eight goals and two assists while Waryas added two goals and four assists.
Foxboro asserted itself from the jump with a goal by Curran less than two minutes into the game, but Feehan quickly answered roughly 10 seconds later.
The Warriors then scored back-to-back goals for a 3-1 lead with over 15 minutes remaining in the first half.
Sam Buonaccorsi brought Feehan within 3-2 at 14:16 of the first half with a goal, but a minute later, Waryas made it a two-goal game again on a cut in front for a score.
An untimely penalty from the Shamrocks at the 12:43 mark in the first half saw a locked-in penalty for two minutes. Playing a man down, the Shamrocks were unable to hold off a potent Foxboro attack as the Warriors scored three times with a 7-on-6 advantage to make it 7-2.
After Feehan scored off Marisa Pereira’s shot from close range, Foxboro’s Curran and Val Beigel scored nearly a minute apart to make it 9-3.
Momentum was key, and was something Foxboro rode through both halves as both sides knew each other well from travel or club lacrosse teams.
“We used a lot of our timeouts to talk about the momentum,” McCullough said. “If we had it at the moment, we knew we had to come right back out and answer quickly. You could tell, they’d score and we’d answer. It was definitely an emotional game in some ways, but I think we managed to stay composed throughout. Very proud of them.”
Late in the second half, Feehan scored twice with under six minutes to go, one being off a penalty spot from Allie Buonaccorsi, to make it 9-5 at halftime.
Foxboro saw the difference get to three on Sydney Smith’s goal to open the second half and took off. Three goals from Waryas and two from Curran in the first 10 minutes of the second half pushed the lead to 13-7. Bishop Feehan struggled to gain a quality possession later in the game off the draw as Foxboro’s Cate Noone thrived in the faceoff dot.
“I think we did a good enough job at times of containing them,” Vitelli said. “We had a couple of opportunities when they didn’t take care of the ball, and we didn’t finish.”
Smith led the Shamrocks with three goals and an assist.
Foxboro, well on its way to a postseason berth as the No. 5 team in Tuesday’s MIAA Division 3 rankings, looked at the match with a playoff feel as the regular season nears its finale. The Warriors sit at 14-2 with two games to go in the regular season.
“It’s so important. We knew going into it, it was going to feel like a playoff game,” McCullough said. “It was at times, you could feel the pace. ... A lot of lessons learned in those moments. Making good decisions when you’re tired and you have control. They had a good lead throughout, very proud of them.”
The Warriors next host Holliston on Thursday while Bishop Feehan just inside the top-33 cut as the No. 28 team in Division 1 at 10-5, play King Philip on Friday.