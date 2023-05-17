ATTLEBORO — The Foxboro High girls lacrosse team was simply too quick on the draw for Bishop Feehan High on Wednesday

“I think this game came down to possessions off the draw,” Bishop Feehan head coach Michael Vitelli said following the Shamrocks’ 16-9 loss to the Warriors. “When we got draws, five of our first ended in goals. We have to find a way to win more draws and have more offensive possessions. It’s hard to play defense all day, especially against a team that has dynamic players like Cate Noone and Mya Waryas and Paige Curran.”