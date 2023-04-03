BRAINTREE — Paige Curran collected five goals and one assist to pace the Foxboro High girls lacrosse team past Braintree High 14-6 on Monday.
Val Beigel scored three goals and had two assists for the Warriros and Cate Noone and Mya Waryas each had two assists.
Noone and Grace Riley scored twice. Wayas and Mary Collins had a goal each. Collins also had an assist.
Audrey Campbell stopped 11 shots in net for Foxboro, which vists North Attleboro on Tuesday.
Dover-Sherborn 18, Norton 4
NORTON — The Lancers were led by four goals from Emma Cochrane in its loss.
Norton’s Ella McPartland, Ellie Lyons and Alex Bland each had assists. In goal, Ella McGuinness made four saves.
Norton (1-1) hosts Seekonk on Friday.