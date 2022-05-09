FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls lacrosse team rolled to a 16-6 win over Canton High on Monday behind a five-goal day from Paige Curran.
Val Beigel and Cate Noone each scored four times for the Warriors. Mya Waryas had four assists, Mary Collins had three, Curran two assists, and Kate Collins had an assist.
Waryas and the Collins each had scores as well. Foxboro (10-3, 7-1) visits Holliston on Tuesday.
Franklin 14, King Philip 3
FRANKLIN — The Warriors had two goals from Haley Izydorczak and one from Julia Marsden. In net for King Philip, Kaitlyn Parish had six saves.
King Philip (10-3, 8-1) plays again on Friday, hosting Natick.
Mansfield 9, Milford 3
MANSFIELD — Mansfield led 6-2 at halftime on its way to the win.
The Hornets were led by Ava Adams’ seven goals. She also had one assist. Lola Varricchione had two goals and an assist. Brooke Butler finished the day with two assists.
In net for Mansfield, Caitlyn Zajac made five saves. Mansfield (4-5, 4-4) visits Oliver Ames on Friday in its next game.
Fairhaven 14, Dighton-Rehoboth 7
DIGHTON — Lily Nees and Karina Bosco each scored three goals in the Falcons’ loss. Nees and Olivia Thibert had one assist each. Kylie Palmer also scored.
Dighton-Rehoboth will play Wednesday, hosting Taunton.