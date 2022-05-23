FOXBORO — Paige Curran scored four goals to lead the Foxboro High girls lacrosse team to a 14-4 Hockomock League win over Milford High Monday.
Kate Collins added three goals and three assists for the Warrior while Cate Noone, Val Beigel and Mary Collins each had two goals apiece in the win. Noone and Beigel also chipped in three and two assists, respectively.
Audrey Campbell made five saves in net for Foxboro, which finished the regular season at 11-5 (7-2 Hockomock League) heading into postseason play.
Attleboro 7, Taunton 5
ATTLEBORO — Bombardier seniors Avery Vieira, Ally Haigh and Emma Boss were strong on the defensive line on Senior Night as Molly Moore, Corinne Whiting, Addison Papagalos and Isabella Cavallini each tallied a goal.
Jordan Mooney had a team-leading three goals in her first game back from a leg injury.
Attleboro’s Alex Insani made 11 saves. The Bombardiers (3-13, 2-8) play Wednesday at Milford.
King Philip 19, North Attleboro 3
WRENTHAM — Haley Izydorczak scored four goals and notched her 100th career point in the Warriors’ win.
Lily Brown, Julia Marsden, Morgan Cunningham, Margo Riley, Colleen Crowther, Laura Gelsomini, Rachel Anderson and Ally Peterson played well for King Philip. The Warriors (12-4, 8-1) next play May 31, at Weymouth.
Mansfield 12, Sharon 3
SHARON — Ava Adams’ six goals led the Hornets to the Hockomock League win.
Mansfield led 6-2 at halftime and pulled away in the second half. Lola Varricchione and Brooke Butler each scored twice for Mansfield, with Varricchione also getting an assist. Keira Fitzpatrick had two assists.
Mansfield (8-5, 6-4) plays Thursday, hosting North Attleboro.