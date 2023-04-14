DIGHTON — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls lacrosse team lost 13-3 to Fairhaven High on Friday afternoon.
The Falcons were led in scoring by Karina Bosco’s two goals and Lily Nees’ one goal.
Bosco and Nees each had four draw controls while Olivia Thibert had three draw controls.
Olivia Gabriel (two) and Olivia Thibert (one) were credited with assists. Lorelei Kellum and Lauren Marcotrigiano had three ground balls.
In goal for D-R was Ava Escobar with seven saves. D-R (2-1) plays on Wednesday at Greater New Bedford.