SEEKONK — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls lacrosse team improvded to 4-0 on the road Wednesday, beating Seekonk High 16-12 in their South Coast Conference contest.
D-R ran off six unanswered goals after the match was tied at 8-all in the second half.
The Warriors lost despite Kerrin McGovern’s eight goals to give her 102 career goal just nine games into her sophomore season.
The Falcons (5-2) were led by Lilyu Nees’ six goals, three assists and three draws. With her was Karina Bosco with five goals, an assist and six draw controls. Oliva Gabriel scored three times with two assists and both Olivia Thibert and Mara Levesque had a goal and an assist each.
D-R ‘s Ava Esvobar made seven saves.
The Falcons host Apponequet on Friday. Seekonk (1-6) hosts Old Rochester on Monday.
Bishop Feehan 17, Arlington Catholic 3
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrokcs had four goals and four assists from Sydney Smith in the first half in its Catholic Conference rout.
Sam Buonaccorsi added four goals and Gabi Brennan came off the bench with two goals, an assist and five ground balls.
Feehan (6-3) visits Cardinal Spellman on Wednesday.
Franklin 14, King Philip 4
WRENTHAM — King Philip had three goals from Makenzie McDevitt in a loss to Franklin.
McDevitt added an assist to her day on an Abby McDonald goal. The Warriors (5-4) host Oliver Ames on Monday.