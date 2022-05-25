MILFORD -- The Milford High girls lacrosse team bested Attleboro High on Wednesday, winning 12-5 over the Bombardiers.
Isabella Cavallini and Addison Papagalos each had two goals, while Kelsey Sherry had one.
"The defense played an amazing game," Attleboro head coach Chrissy Quinn said.
Attleboro finishes the regular season at 3-14 (2-8 in the Hockomock League).
Norton 11, East Bridgewater 8
Host Norton rolled to a victory over East Bridgewater, winning at Wheaton College.
Norton led 6-2 entering halftime. Emma Cochrane had six goals to lead the team while KK Hebert had four goals. Bell D'Arpino added one.
In net, Ella McGunnesse had 10 saves.
Norton (9-10) plays again on Friday, visiting Medway.