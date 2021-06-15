ATTLEBORO — The once-beaten Bishop Feehan High girls’ lacrosse team had every intention of claiming the Catholic Central League Cup championship and then parading their prize through the MIAA Tournament.
“Now we have bigger and better things ahead of us,” Shamrocks assistant coach Bill Roberts said after Bishop Feehan suffered a 14-11 loss to once-beaten Austin Prep Tuesday at McGrath Stadium in the CCL championship match.
The Shamrocks (10-2) were never able to take a lead throughout the match despite tying the score three times in the first half.
Bishop Feehan faced a 7-4 halftime deficit and stared not only at a 9-7 deficit entering the fourth period but with the reality of playing the entire final 12:30 shorthanded due to accumulated penalty minutes.
“We had to keep our composure, we had never played in that type of a game,” said Austin Prep coach Meredith Prior whose Cougars (16-1) avenged an 18-4 loss to Bishop Feehan earlier this season for its lone defeat.
“We controlled the pace of the game,” Prior added. “We won a lot of draws and our defense played amazing. That was the goal, to never let them take the lead.”
Katie Faust scored four second-half goals for the Shamrocks. Liv Brennan scored the first two goals of the match for Bishop Feehan and Ally Rudolph scored a pair of second-half goals.
The Shamrocks were chasing from the outset as Austin Prep’s seventh grader Molly Vona scored the first of her four goals just 1:19 into the match.
Bishop Feehan undermined the best of its intentions by committing four first period turnovers, winning just five of 10 first half draw controls, yielding nine “man up” goals, five during the fourth quarter and mis-firing on no less than a half-dozen “free position” and point-blank shots.
Bishop Feehan closed the gap to 8-7 on Sydney Smith’s goal at 7:57 of the third period. But, the Shamrocks then mis-fired on a “free position” and a point-blank shot and the Cougars’ Kerri Finneran scored one of her three goals with just over a minute left in the session to regain a two-goal margin for Austin Prep.
The Shamrocks closed the gap to 9-8 when Faust scored the first of her three fourth period goals at 1:15 with Bri Murphy assisting.
The Shamrocks closed the gap to 11-10 after Rudolph (at 5:22) and Faust (at 6:36) scored midway through the fourth period.
However, Austin Prep’s Casey Bachner (three goals) scored the second of two fourth period goals (at 8:08) and Vona scored off of a “free position” at 9:10 to regain a three-goal lead for the Cougars.
“The draws were more even than we wanted, we like to control them,” Roberts said of the Shamrocks surrendering possession. “They’re a really good team, they’re solid up and down the field — we knew that it would be a fight.”
The Shamrocks knotted the score at 1-1 midway through the opening period on the first of Brennan’s goals at 6:01 and at 2-2 on her second tally (at 2:39) in the second period. The Shamrocks then tied the score at 4-4 on Betsy Norko’s “man up” goal off of a feed from Rudolph in the second period at 9:15.
Bishop Feehan had closed the gap to 4-3 when Kristy Norko scored off of a Murphy feed at 3:40 of that session.
Unfortunately for the Shamrocks, the Cougars responded with three goals over the final two minutes with Vona (on a “free position” at 10:49, Bachner (on a “free position” at 12:01) and Isabelle Dulude (“man up” at 12:23) to gain the upper hand by intermission.
“All the credit to them, they did everything that they needed to do to win,” said Roberts, who coached in place of ill head coach Mike Vitelli. “Playing from behind, getting over that hump is tough when you have a team that plays defense as well as them (Austin Prep) and controls the attack. Our season, by far, is not over.”
