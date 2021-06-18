ATTLEBORO — The No. 3 seed Bishop Feehan High girls’ lacrosse team rebounded from a tough loss in the Catholic Central League championship match to upend Hopkinton High 15-9 Friday at McGrath Stadium in the opening round of the MIAA Division 1 East Sectional.
The Shamrocks (12-2) trailed 1-0, but took a 2-1 lead and never looked back, leading 8-5 by halftime..
Katie Faust scored six goals and Betsy Norko added another four while each had two assists. Riley Brennan made six saves in goal for Bishop Feehan, which hosts Lexington Monday.
Archbishop Williams 18, Seekonk 10
BRAINTREE — In making their first MIAA Tournament appearance, the Warriors were ousted in the first round of Division 2 competition. Camryn Loomis scored four goals for No. 13 seed Seekonk (3-6), which was unable to overcome a 9-5 halftime deficit.
