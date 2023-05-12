NORTH ATTLEBORO — Caroline Folan netted four goals as the North Attleboro High girls lacrosse team raced past Taunton High 15-7 on Friday.
Ellie Regan had three goals and three assists and Lily Ramm scored three times.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Caroline Folan netted four goals as the North Attleboro High girls lacrosse team raced past Taunton High 15-7 on Friday.
Ellie Regan had three goals and three assists and Lily Ramm scored three times.
Scoring once and assisting once was Ali Luistro. Scoring twice was Lauren Inglese and scoring a goal apiece was Madison Folan and Avery House.
Brianna Burns stopped six shots in net for the Rocketeers.
North Attleboro (5-9) hots Canton on Monday.
WRENTHAM — The Warriors were led by Makenzie McDevitt’s two goals and an assist.
Alyssa Legere and Nikki McDonald each added two goals in thewin.
In net, Emily Campbell crossed 250 career saves, stopping 16 shots for King Philip.
The Warriors (8-5) host Stoughton on Monday.
BELLINGHAM — Norton took an overtime win over Bellingham, coming back from a three-goal deficit at halftime for the win.
The Lancers trailed 7-4 to start the second half before rallying to force the game to overtime.
Emma Cochrane scored five goals in the win and Ella McPartland scored twice and assisted on three scores. Ellie Lyons scored once.
In net for Norton was Ella McGuinness with five saves.
Norton (5-10) visit Dover-Sherborn on Monday.