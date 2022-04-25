FOXBORO — An 11-0 lead at halftime saw the Foxboro High girls lacrosse team in full control Monday en route to an 18-2 pasting of Oliver Ames High.
“Our mindset going in was to start strong,” Warriors head coach Kathleen McCullough said. “We came off of April break with a tough loss to Walpole and the goal tonight was to be first off the line and take possession of the draw controls.”
The Warriors had a five-goal day from Paige Curran, who added two assists. Mya Waryas, Kate Collins and Mary Collins each had three goals. Grace Riley added two goals with two assists.
With the lead well in their favor, McCullough knew her girls needed to stay focused to be able to retain the lead in the second half.
“For me, I never get to a point of feeling relaxed in any situation,” McCullough said. “We had a comfortable lead, but a lot could change. I had to make sure they understood that its a fresh start and we have to come out just as strong as we did in the first half and they did a good job of controlling the game from start to finish.”
The Warriors (5-2, 4-0) host Mansfield on Wednesday.
North Attleboro 15, Attleboro 3
ATTLEBORO — Molly Moore scored all three goals for the Bombardiers in their Hockomock League loss. (1-6, 1-5) to the Rocketeers.
King Philip 18, Mansfield 4
WRENTHAM — Julia Marsden and Lily Brown both hit 100 career points in the Warriors’ rout of the Hornets.
King Philip led 6-2 at the half and pulled away in the second half. Both Marsden and Brown scored two goals and an assist in the win. Haley Izydorczak led KP with six goals.
Mansfield’s Stella Moore, Lola Varricchione, Ava Adams and Cammie Shanteler each scored. In the Hornets’ net, Caitlyn Zajac had 11 saves.
Bishop Feehan 15, Bishop Fenwick 1
ATTLEBORO — A 7-1 first half lead was extended through the second half as the Shamrocks had a seven point-day from Betsy Norko, scoring five goals with two assists. Syd Smith and Livi Brenna both had two goals and three assists each. Kristy Norko and Maddy Fitzgerald added two goals each.
Keira Cronin made 13 saves in a game where the Shamrocks were “dominant in all three phases,” said head coach Mike Vitelli.
Bishop Feehan (7-0) travels to Arlington Catholic on Wednesday.
Norwood 17, Norton 8
NORWOOD — Emma Cochrane and KK Herbert each scored three goals in Norton’s loss.
The Lancers also had goals from Bell D’Arpino and Ellie Lyons, trailing entering halftime at 9-5. In goal, Ella McGuinness had five saves.
Norton (3-2) hits the road for Westwood on Wednesday.