FOXBORO — For the ninth straight season, the Foxboro High girls’ lacrosse team will finish atop the Davenport Division of the Hockomock League.
The Warriors (9-1) continued their domination of Davenport Division foes and of North Attleboro, beating the Rocketeers for the second time in as many days 19-4 Wednesday.
Paige Curran (two assists) and Lily Vey each scored four goals for Foxboro, which held an 11-2 halftime lead. Sophomore goalie Maddie Maher totaled seven saves.
Ella Waryas and Mya Waryas each scored three goals and collected an assist for the Warriors.
The Warriors won the first game of the series 18-8 Tuesday at Raymond Beaupre Field at NAHS with Vey scoring seven goals. Curran (five goals, four assists) and Mya Waryas (three goals) were unstoppable as well, while Val Beigel, Dylan Rappoli and Mary Collins each scored two goals.
Foxboro is off until Tuesday playing at non-league match at 5 p.m. at Sam Berns Field against Cohasset. North will next host Sharon Wednesday.
King Philip 14, Attleboro 3
ATTLEBORO — Julia Marsden scored five goals as the Warriors overpowered Attleboro to win the Hockomock League match. The Warriors (10-2) staked an 8-1 halftime lead.
Hannah Webster scored all three goals for the Bombardiers (2-10).
Morgan Cunningham (two assists) and Lily Brown each scored three goals for KP, while Haley Izydorczyk had two goals and two assists. KP visists Taunton Wednesday AHS will host Sharon Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.