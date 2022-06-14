NASHOBA — The third-seeded Bromfield High girls lacrosse team pulled out a 9-8 win over sixth-seeded Foxboro High in their defensive Div. 3 state quarterfinal match at Nashoba Regional High Tuesday.
The Warriors (14-6) trailed 7-5 at halftime before pulling even with a pair of goals by Mya Waryas and then took the lead at the 14:08 mark off the stick of Val Beigel.
Beigel’s score was the last for the Warriors as Bromfield scored twice more, including the go-ahead goal at the 6:45 mark, and held on the rest of the way.
The Warriors were led by three goals from Beigel and two goals from Mary Collins and Waryas. Cate Noone and Paige Curran each had a goal and an assist each.