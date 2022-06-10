FOXBORO — The sixth-seeded Foxboro High girls lacrosse team used a balanced attack to reach the MIAA Division 3 girls lacrosse state semifinals with a 7-5 win over No. 11 Hanover High on Friday night.
The Warriors played strong defensively, getting seven saves from goalie Audrey Campbell. On offense, Paige Curran paced Foxboro with three goals and two assists while Val Beigel and Mary Collins had two goals apiece. Grace Giley, Mya Waryas and Cate Noone each had an assist.
Foxboro advances to play the winner of No. 3 Bromfield and No. 19 North Middlesex, who play Saturday night.