FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls lacrosse team picked up its sixth straight win with a 10-6 victory over Hingham High on Friday.
“We knew going in it was going to be a battle as Hingham traditionally is a strong South Shore program,” Foxboro head coach Kath McCullough said. “We prepared hard, and the girls executed and stayed composed throughout the game.”
Senior midfielder Paige Curran scored half of the Warriors’ goals with five and assisted on another. Junior midfielder Val Beigel scored three and had two assists. Audrey Campbell made 10 saves in the KP goal.
Junior attacker Cate Noone reached her 100th career point after scoring a goal and getting an assist. Mary Collins also had one assist.
The Warriors (12-1) host Franklin (10-2), the top team in the Kelley-Rex Division, on Monday.
Sharon 10, North Attleboro 6
SHARON — Senior midfielder Nathan Shultz scored two goals, but it was not enough as the Rocketeers fell to the Eagles.
Sophomores Luke Antonetti and Andrew Schmidt each scored a goal for North Attleboro while senior goalie JT Gallagher made seven saves, with four coming in the third quarter.
Senior attackers Greg Berthiaume, and attacker/midfielder Luke Ward each tallied a goal of their own.
The Rocketeers (5-6) host King Philip (9-2) on Wednesday.
Bridgewater-Raynham 16, Dighton-Rehoboth 8
BRIDGEWATER — The Falcons lost on the road despite five goals from Lily Nees, who also had an assists and five draws. Mara Levesque, Karina Bosco and Becky Davis each had a goal. Bosco also had eight draws and both Bosco and Davis had two groundballs along with Lorelei Kellum Ainsley Zibrida.
D-R’s Ava Escobar made 12 saves.
The Falcons host Apponequet on Sunday.