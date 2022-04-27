MANSFIELD — The Foxboro High girls lacrosse team cruised to an 18-5 win over Mansfield High Wednesday to improve to 6-2 (5-0 Hockomock League) on the season.
Foxboro had four scorers finish with multiple goals, with Mya Waryas scoring five with two assists. Paige Curran and Mary Collins each had four goals with one and two assists each, respectively.
Lola Varricchione and Ava Adams both had two goals for Mansfield. Stella Moore added another score. In net, Caitlyn Zajac had eight saves.
Foxboro (6-2, 5-0) will play on Friday, hosting Braintree. Mansfield (2-3, 2-2) will also play on Friday, hosting Sharon.
King Philip 15, Attleboro 2
WRENTHAM — The Bombardiers were unable to make up an 8-0 halftime deficit in their loss.
Attleboro’s scorers were Isabella Cavallini and Molly Moore. For King Philip, Julia Marsden and Makenzie McDevitt each had four goals. Morgan Cunningham also had three assists and a goal for KP.
Attleboro (1-7, 1-6) will play Norton Thursday at home. King Philip (7-2, 5-0) will host Foxboro Monday.
North Attleboro 15, Sharon 2
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Caroline Folan scored four goals and assisted on one for the Rocketeers while Taylor McMath netted three with two assists in the Hockomock League win. Kelsey Briere, Madison Folan, Ellie Reagan, Summer Doherty, Morgan Eaton and Kate Johnson each had one goal, with Briere assisting on four and Eaton assisting one.
Feehan 17, Arlington Catholic 6
ARLINGTON — Bishop Feehan’s Betsy Norko scored a team-best four goals while Kristy Norko led in points, scoring three goals with two assists. Livi Brennan (three), Maddy Fitzgerald (two) and Syd Smith (one) each scored in the win.
Feehan (8-0) will host Austin Prep on Monday.
Old Rochester Regional 14, D-R 4
MATTAPOISETT — The Falcons scored four in the second half, but a 10-0 halftime deficit was too much to overcome. Mara Levesque had three goals while Karina Bosco scored once. D-R (5-1) visits Greater New Bedford Regional Monday.
Westwood 16, Norton 3
WESTWOOD — Norton had two goals from Emma Cochrane and Bell D’Arpino added the third goal for the Lancers. At halftime, Norton trailed 12-2, making up little ground in the second half. Ella McGuinnesse had seven saves for Norton (3-3), which visits Attleboro Thursday.
Bourne 14, Seekonk 10
SEEKONK — Leading 7-6 at the half, Seekonk saw its thin lead slip away in the second half.
The Warriors had five goals from Camryn Loomis and four goals from Kerrin McGovern. Faith DaSilva scored once.
Seekonk (2-4) will play Monday at Dedham.