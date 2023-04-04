NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Foxboro High girls lacrosse team cruised to a 19-0 Hockomock League blowout of North Attleboro High on Tuesday as Paige Curran tallied six goals.
Cate Noone notched a team-high five assists along with three goals for the Warriors and Val Beigel scored four goals with two assists.
Mary Collins added a goal while racking up four assists, and Mya Waryas had three goals and two assists. Scoring once in the win was Ella Campbell and Macy Quinn.
Audrey Campbell and Sofia Lucente collected two saves each in goal for Foxboro.
Foxboro (2-0) hosts Taunton on Thursday while North Attleboro (1-1) entertains King Philip.
Franklin 16, Attleboro 1
FRANKLIN — The Bombardiers were no match for the Panthers.
The lone goal for Attleboro came from Amelia Collins, assisted by Ryan Mooney in the second half.
Franklin dominated the draw with Attleboro taking just two faceoffs, and led the Bombardiers at half 12-0.
Attleboro (0-1) plays on Thursday, hosting Oliver Ames.
King Philip 11, Brookline 7
BROOKLINE — The Warriors rode Abby MacDonald’s four goals and assist in to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Nikki McDonald added three goals while Alyssa Legere had a pair of goals and two assists.
Emily Campbell made 10 saves in goal for the Warriros.
King Philip is at North Attleboro Thursday.