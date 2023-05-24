ATTLEBORO — Freshman attacker Amelia Collins scored four goals and dished out one assist as the Attleboro Highs girls lacrosse team pasted Sharon High 15-3 on Wednesday.

Ella Stromfors, a three-year starter who is one of five seniors for the Bombardiers, scored her first varsity goal. Gigi Sprovieri and Meg Ferreira each scored a goal, Jordan Mooney scored twice with one assist and Stella Krawiec had three assist.

