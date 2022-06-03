Several area high school girls lacrosse teams — from Division 1 through Division 4 — are in the mix at the MIAA girls lacrosse state tournament.
Tourney brackets were released on Friday and have
No. 35 Mansfield in Division 1 playing in the preliminary round against No. 30 Westford Academy.
Bishop Feehan and King Philip are both in the tourneyhunt in Division 2, with the No. 17 Shamrocks playing No. 16 Reading and the No. 19 Warriors playing No. 14 Needham in the first round.
In Division 3, No. 28 North Attleboro will play fifth-ranked Billerica. In the third division, three area teams are in the hunt for a playoff run.
Sixth-ranked Foxboro will play No. 27 Bishop Stang, No. 23 Dighton-Rehoboth will play No. 10 Austin Prep and No. 25 Norton will play No. 8 Cohasset, all in the first round of Division 3.
Seekonk is the lone Division 4 area team to clinch a postseason berth, with the No. 25 Warriors playing No. 8 Mashpee in the first round.
All times and dates for each game are to be determined. All home games will be given to the respective lower seeded team for each game.