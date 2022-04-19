WRENTHAM — The King Philip girls lacrosse team beat Dover-Sherborn 10-6 on Tuesday as Lily Brown and Makenzie McDevitt each scored three goals.
King Philip (4-1) held a 4-2 lead at the half and pulled away in the second half with Brown adding an assist and Morgan Cunningham scoring twice.
Emily Campbell had five saves in goal for the win.
North Attleboro 10, Attleboro 5
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers took the first of two season matches against the Bombarders.
Kelsey Sherry, Ryan Mooney, Jordan Mooney, Isabella Cavallini and Molly More each scored for Attleboro in the loss,
In goal, Peyton McAuliffe made 14 saves for the Bombardiers.