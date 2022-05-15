EAST BIRDGEWATER — KK Hebert played just one half, but still put home five goals as the Norton High girls lacrosse team beat East Bridgewater High 12-11, on Saturday.
Norton led 10-3 at halftime before East Bridgewater came back, but fell short.
The Lancers had three goals each from Bell D’Arpino and Emma Cochrane. Alex Bland scored once. In net, Ella McGuinnesse had eight saves.
Norton (6-8) plays on Monday, hosting Medway.
Seekonk 12, Martha’s Vineyard 8
OAK BLUFFS — Camryn Loomis had five goals and an assist in the Warriors’ win as Seekonk broke open a 7-all tie in the final quarter.
Kerrin McGovern scored four goals and had one assist. Cate Bergstrand had three assists for Seekonk (4-5), which hosts Dighton-Rehoboth Monday.
BOYS Bishop Feehan 15, Cardinal Spellman 10
ATTLEBORO — Craig Scharland netted five goals for Bishop Fehan on Senior Day Saturday, with Brady Vitelli adding four and Connor Davine three.
Danny Coady made eight saves in net.
The Shamrocks play Monday in the CCL Cup, hosting Bishop Fenwick at 6 p.m.