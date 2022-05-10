NORTON — The Norton High girls lacrosse team had five goals from KK Hebert to knock off Attleboro High 13-9 in their Hockomock League match Tuesday.
Emma Cochrane added three scores for the Lancers (5-6) while Ellie Lyons and Bell D’Arpino had two goals. In net for Norton, Ella McGuinnesse had five saves.
Attleboro was led by three-goal days from Addison Papagalos and Olivia Calderone. Bella Cavallini had two scores as well for the Bombardiers.
Norton, which led 7-4 at halftime, visits Medfield Wednesday. Attleboro (2-10, 2-7) will travel to Canton on Monday.
Holliston 13, Foxboro 12
HOLLISTON — Foxboro fell despite having five scorers net two goals or more.
Leading the way was Kate Collins with three goals and an assist. Paige Curran, Mary Collins, Cate Noone and Val Beigel each had tow goals, with Noone adding one assist to her day. Mya Waryas led the team in assists with three, adding one goal.
Foxboro (10-4, 7-1) is back in action on Monday, visiting Franklin.