MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High girls lacrosse team rolled over Attleboro High, 16-2, in the Hornets’ home opener Thursday.
Attleboro’s lone goal scorers were Addy Papagalos and Isabella Cavallini.
Attleboro (1-4, 1-4) next plays Tuesday against North Attleboro, which starts at 10 a.m. Mansfield (2-1, 2-0) is off until April 25 against King Philip.
Foxboro 20, Taunton 1
TAUNTON — Foxboro cruised behind three different scorers with four goals or more in its Hockomock League romp.
Paige Curran led the way for the Warriors, scoring five goals with three assists. Mya Waryas had four goals and five assists to a nine-point day. Mary Collins had four goals and two assists.
Val Beigel (three goals, one assist), Cate Noone (two goals, one assist), Cate Collins (one goal), Caelin Connors (one goal) and Nina Della Valle (one assist) also contributed.
King Philip 17 Oliver Ames 2
OLIVER AMES — The Warriors dominated as Morgan Cunningham had three goals and three assists in the win.
Lily Brown caused seven turnovers and had four draw controls while adding three goals and an assist.
Julia Marsden scored four goals, Makenzie McDevitt had three goals and an assist and Haley Izydorczak tallied two goals and an assist.
Emily Campbell and Haley Bright combined for seven saves in net.