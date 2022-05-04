WRENTHAM — Eight goal scorers carried the King Philip Regional High girls lacrosse team over Canton High Wednesday in an 18-6 Hockomock League blowout.
Haley Izydorczak collected four goals, leading all scorers. Alyssa Legere and Julia Marsden had three goals each, while Makenzie McDevitt had two goals and an assist.
King Philip's Emily Campbell and Haley Bright combined for five saves in foL.
KP (8-2, 6-0) hits the field again on Friday, visiting North Attleboro for a 5:15 p.m. start.
Franklin 20, Mansfield 2
MANSFIELD — Mansfield's two scores came from Ava Adams and Kayla Doherty in the second half of its loss.
The Hornets trailed 12-0 at halftime. Mansfield's Caitlyn Zajac made six saves.
Mansfield (3-5, 3-4) hosts Milford on Monday.
North Attleboro 17, Taunton 4
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The Rocketeers rooled behind four goals from Morgan Eaton and three goals from both Lauren Peckham and Taylor McMath.
Eaton and McMath each added one assist while Peckham had two assist. Leading North in assists was Kelse Briere with five, also adding two goals. Caroline Folsom had two goals while freshmen Madison Folan and Ellie Regan each scored once.
North Attleboro (4-4, 3-3) will play again on Friday, hosting King Philip.
Holliston 21, Norton 4
NORTON — Norton had two goals each from Emma Cochrane and Isabella D'Arpino.
The Lancers trailed 12-2 at the half. In net, Ella MCGuinnesse had nine saves.
Norton (4-5) plays again on Thursday, hosting Hopkington.
Bishop Feehan 16, Cardinal Spellman 3
BROCKTON — Bishop Feehan's "young bloods" led the way with two freshmen and a sophomore combining for 10 points in the win.
Kendall Herrick and Maddy Fitzgerald each scored three goals while Brenna Vitelli added two goals and three assists - all being underclassmen. Besty Norko scored her Catholic Central Conference leading 31st and 32nd goals in the win with Laura Carey adding two goals. In net, Anna Roberts made four saves.
Bishop Feehan (10-0) will play again on Thursday, hosting Franklin.