NORTH ANDOVER — The No. 18 King Philip Regional High girls lacrosse team was eliminated in the first round of the MIAA Division 1 state tournament on Monday night, losing to No. 15 North Andover High 11-6.
The Warriors had good play across the defense with Ilah Weiblen playing well and Emily Campbell playing exceptional in goal, but it was not enough to hold back North Andover.
Makenzie McDevitt, Nikki McDonald and Abby McDonald each had two goals for King Philip. Kelly Holmes had two assists.
King Philip’s season ends with a record of 12-7.
Old Rochester Regional 9, Dighton-Rehoboth 5
MATTAPOISETT — The No. 21 Falcons were eliminated from the MIAA Division 3 postseason in the first round by No. 12 Old Rochester Regional, ending their season with a record of 11-8.
Leading D-R in scoring was Lily Nees with two goals. Karina Bosco, Mara Levesque and Olivia Thibert each had goals in the loss. Bosco led in draws with five and Angela Gabriel had two controls and three ground balls. Stopping eight shots on goal was Ava Escobar.
Reading Memorial 15, Bishop Feehan 8READING — The No. 28 Shamrocks were eliminated in their Division 1 first-round match on the road by No. 5 Reading Memorial.