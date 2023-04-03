WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High girls lacrosse team amassed 10 goals in the first half of its season opener on Monday, rolling to a 15-1 rout of Sharon High.
The Warriors struck early with two quick goals by Nicole McDonald and Makenzie McDevitt, who combined for nine goals on the day. McDonald scored on a cut across the front of the goal at 23:43, and 20 seconds later, McDevitt took the ball off a faceoff from midfield and drove to the net for the first of her four goals.
King Philip continued its attack with a goal at 20:46 from McDevitt, capitalizing off a turnover. McDonald added two more of her own, scoring at 19:42 and 18:51 to make it 5-0.
Abby MacDonald made it 6-0 at 18:05 off a penalty. McDevitt again scored two in succession, scoring at 17:50 and 16:19 to make it 8-0 before Alyssa Legere scored just over two minutes later.
The Warriors then slowed up the tempo dramatically, working a rotation around the goal for the remaining time in the half. Sharon put the ball in its own net to push the difference to 10-0 at 5:47, leading to a running clock the rest of the way.
“We always tell our players to come out strong and bring the high energy, so I’m proud we were able to do that,” KP head coach Kourtnie Wilder said. “After that, we wanted to get touches. We didn’t push the fast break as much because we wanted to get the touches on the attacking end and get some newer players some experience with motions and sets on attack.”
In the second half, King Philip continued its slowed, patient offense, but did score at the 19:58 mark (Nicole McDonald) to bring the game to 11-0. Four minutes later, Ilah Weiblen scored to make it a 12-goal difference.
Canton scored its lone goal with just under 12 minutes to go off a penalty, but King Philip answered with three goals the rest of the way. The Warriors took six shots on goal in the second half, scoring on five of them.
Wilder was happy with the restraint shown by her players to not take an open look on goal and instead stick to their plan of working the ball around, getting everyone involved in order to get better on the offensive end.
“They’re disciplined. They know what to do, and when to do it,” Wilder said. “I respect that from them and it’s a message we send as well. We’ve been on the other end of this in the past and it’s not the best feeling. I think they understand that it’s the first game and they’re trying to improve their skills in other ways.”
With just three seniors on the KP roster, Wilder felt the win was a good tone-setter for the Warriors this season as they look to again challenge in the Hockomock League after finishing 13-6 last season.
Led by McDevitt (five goals, McDonald and Sarah Brown (three assists) and Kelly Holmes (three assists), the Warriors showed their early-season scoring savvy.
“I think they’re a fierce, fiesty group and they’re competitive,” Wilder said. “They come out wanting to win. We’re looking to our returners, which we have a lot of. We’re working with what we’ve got and resetting back to the basics. We’ll start building from there. They’re all athletes.”
King Philip visits Brookline on Tuesday.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.