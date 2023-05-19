WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High girls lacrosse team flexed its muscles in a 15-5 dismantling of Bishop Feehan High on Friday.
After two early goals from Feehan’s Kendall Herrick and Allie Buonaccorsi, the Warriors took off on a nine-goal run through the first half to flip a 2-1 deficit into a 10-2 lead by halftime.
Holding all the momentum and a clear advantage over a yellow-prone Shamrock group, the Warriors continued to pour it on until the running clock went into effect.
The Warriors led by as much as 15-3, and allowed two goals in the final four minutes to Feehan’s Sydney Smith, but a late run was cut short by the final whistle.
Leading the charge for King Philip in scoring was Sarah Brown with four goals on four shots. Adding three goals was Nikki McDonald while Alyssa Legere, Abby McDonald, Kelly Holmes and Makenzie McDevitt chipped in two goals apiece. McDevitt also had two assists.
King Philip head coach Kourtnie Wilder noted that his Warriors dominated on draw and in the midfield to help feed an attacking group that had worked on finishing shots in practice.
“We know their players,” Wilder said of Feehan. “They’re a talented team and we knew one of their strong suits was their defense and goalie. We worked this week on finishing shots and gelling as an offensive unit.
“I think today was our first full, complete game where every end of the ball we did what we were supposed to do. We played good, smart lacrosse.”
King Philip (11-5) plays at Canton on Monday. Bishop Feehan (10-6) visits Canton on Wednesday.
Mansfield 12, Norwood 8
NORWOOD — Ava Adams scored five goals and Brooke Butler had four in the Hornets’ road win over Norwood.
Mansfield had single tallies from Rose Maher, Carys Colby and Maeve Anastasia as it led 6-4 at halftime and pulled away in the final 25 minutes.
Lola Varricchione added two assists while Maher and Keira Fitzpatrick each had an assist.Caitlyn Zajac made 13 saves in goal.
Mansfield (7-8) plays at Attleboro on Monday.