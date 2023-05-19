WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High girls lacrosse team flexed its muscles in a 15-5 dismantling of Bishop Feehan High on Friday.

After two early goals from Feehan’s Kendall Herrick and Allie Buonaccorsi, the Warriors took off on a nine-goal run through the first half to flip a 2-1 deficit into a 10-2 lead by halftime.